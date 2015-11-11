BRIEF-Vita Group update on trading and commercial discussions with Telstra
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m
Nov 11 Oponeo.pl SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it reported Q3 revenue of 67.4 million zlotys ($17.11 million) versus 52.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating loss was 1.6 million zlotys versus loss of 2.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss was 2.0 million zlotys versus loss 2.3 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.9400 zlotys)
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., May 10 Sears Holdings Corp Chief Executive Officer Edward Lampert blasted the media on Wednesday for "unfairly singling out" the company over the past decade and blamed "irresponsible" coverage for the retailer's woes.