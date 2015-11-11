BRIEF-Platinum Asia Investments intends to sell PAI shares & exercise options
* Manager intends to sell pai shares & exercise options-pai.ax
Nov 11 Fast Finance SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it reported Q3 revenue of 6.6 million zlotys ($1.68 million) versus 6.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 2.2 million zlotys versus 2.2 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9393 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Manager intends to sell pai shares & exercise options-pai.ax
* Placing agents agree, as agents of clear lift, to subscribe for up to 200 million placing shares at placing price of hk$0.62 per placing share