Nov 11 VTB Capital:

* Says NKHP dividend policy assumes paying up to 100 pct of net profit as dividend

* VTB Capital expects NKHP to pay dividend of 70 pct of net profit

* Based on this dividend could increase from 39 roubles per share in 2015 to 103 roubles per share in 2020

* VTB is IPO organizer of NKHP ($1 = 64.5870 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)