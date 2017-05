Nov 12 Grafton Group Plc

* Average daily like-for-like revenue eased as anticipated to 4.8 percent July-Oct versus 5.3 percent in H1

* Revenue for the 10 months to end-Oct £1.87 billion, up 6 percent, 8.7 percent constant fx

* Gross margin pressure continued in UK merchanting business, ongoing weakness in Belgium

* Reduces FY expectations for operating profit by 3-4 percent against market consensus