BRIEF-Tessi SA turnover rises to 108.1 million euros
* Q1 turnover 108.1 million euros ($118.02 million) versus 99.9 million euros year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2pYEcu5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 12 WPP Plc
* Ceo martin sorrell says tough conditions in advertising market will continue in 2016
* Wpp ceo martin sorrell says sees 2016 as likely showing similar trends on gdp, advertising as 2015
* Term on china, october was strong on mainland market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom)
* Q1 turnover 108.1 million euros ($118.02 million) versus 99.9 million euros year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2pYEcu5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares rise as much as 12 pct (Adds Breakingviews link, updates shares)