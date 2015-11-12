Pakistan appoints acting central bank head
ISLAMABAD, May 3 Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.
Nov 12 Banif Banco Internacional do Funchal SA :
* Reported on Wednesday 9-month net profit of 6.2 million euros ($6.7 million) versus loss of 154.9 million euros a year ago
* 9-month net interest income up 39.4 percent at 87.8 million euros year on year
* Common Equity Tier 1 ratio at 8.5 percent at end of Sept.
Source text: bit.ly/1LbybIS
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ISLAMABAD, May 3 Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.
MADRID, May 3 Spain's High Court is to question seven current and former Banco Santander bankers, including a current non-executive board member, as part of a probe triggered by leaks of tax information from HSBC's Swiss private bank.