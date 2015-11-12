BRIEF-Bookrunner says Belgian State to dispose 31.2 mln shares in BNP Paribas
* BNP Paribas: Bookrunner says the Belgian State, via the federal holding and investment company, announces its intention to dispose of 31,2 million shares of BNP Paribas
Nov 12 Banca Popolare di Spoleto SpA :
* Reports 9-month reclassified net profit of 4.8 million euros ($5.15 million) versus loss of 7.9 million euros a year ago
* 9-month operating income of 114.8 million euros versus 15.5 million euros a year ago
ISLAMABAD, May 3 Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.