Nov 12 Raiffeisen Polbank:

* Poland's No. 9 lender Raiffeisen Polbank said on Thursday its net profit fell an annual 1 percent in the January-September period to 159.9 million zlotys ($40.59 million), as a fall in interest income was offset by lower bad loans provisions.

* Raiffeisen Polbank's net interest income fell 14 percent to 809.5 million zlotys, while provisions for bad loans fell 28 percent to 162.8 million zlotys. Full statement available at:

here

($1 = 3.9395 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)