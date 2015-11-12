Nov 12 Regent Pacific Group :
* Update in relation to letters of intent
* In relation to letter of intent provided by W B Nominees
in respect of 13,848,458 shares in Plethora, W B Nominees is
nominee company of Walker Cripps Stockbrokers
* Regent that 4,553,705 ordinary shares in Plethora held by
Forest Nominees Limited will no longer be subject to letter of
intent
* Regent has received letters of intent in relation to
85,652,633 shares in Plethora, about 10.40 percent of current
issued share capital of Plethora
