RPT-After record run, Korean stocks look to Moon effect, earnings to build on gains
* Investors expect earnings, cheap valuations driving more gains
Nov 13 Mobimedia Solution SA :
* Said on Thursday that it appointed Michal Pszczola as the company's new chairman of the management board Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Investors expect earnings, cheap valuations driving more gains
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: