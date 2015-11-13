Nov 13 Athena IT-Group A/S :

* Said on Thursday it would be delisted from First North with effect from Jan. 3, 2016

* Last day of trading of shares to be Dec. 30

* In connection with the delisting, offers that shareholders can sell back their shares to the company at a price of 12.50 Danish crowns per share ($1.81)

* Shareholders who do not wish to sell their shares will continue as shareholders in the unlisted company

