BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT Q1 AFFO per unit $0.25
* Qtrly occupancy 95.7 percent versus 95.6 percent last quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Nov 13Digital Bros SpA :
* Reported on Thursday Q1 consolidated gross revenues of 26.2 million euros ($28.22 million), -11.2 pct from 29.6 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA at 2.7 million euros, a slight decrease from 2.9 million euros a year ago
* Q1 net profit at 1.5 million euros compared to 1.6 million euros a year ago
* Says it is expected that the current year will be in line with the year ended at June 30, 2015, on both revenues and margins
Source text: bit.ly/1QKIHw4
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9284 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly occupancy 95.7 percent versus 95.6 percent last quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Managing director and CEO, James Thiedeman has tendered his resignation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: