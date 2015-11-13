GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up, on track for winning week
TOKYO, May 12 Asian shares inched up Friday, hobbled by a downbeat day on Wall Street but still on track for weekly rises, while oil prices extended gains on hopes for output cuts.
Nov 13 Havas SA :
* Announced on Thursday the acquisition of Symbiotix, a specialized medical communications and marketing agency
* Symbiotix, which has billings in excess of $25 million, will be integrated into the Havas Health network
MEXICO CITY, May 11 General Electric has won a contract to supply two new gigawatts of power in Mexico, centering on the installation of four 7HA gas turbines, the company said on Thursday.