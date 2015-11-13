Nov 13Mediacontech SpA :

* Reported on Thursday 9-month reclassified revenue of 48.7 million euros ($52.5 million) versus reclassified revenue of 50.4 million euros a year ago

* 9-month reclassified EBITDA of 5.2 million euros versus reclassified EBITDA of 6.9 million euros a year ago

* 9-month reclassified pre tax profit (EBT) of 1.0 million euros versus reclassified loss of 1.1 million euros a year ago

* The results to Sept 30 2015 and to Sept 30,2014 are in a reclassified format, to include fully assets/liabilities and income statement of Deltatre, SBP and Square TCM and reflect sale of MTC-Mikros Source text:bit.ly/1QKIHw4 Further company coverage:

