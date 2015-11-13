BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT Q1 AFFO per unit $0.25
* Qtrly occupancy 95.7 percent versus 95.6 percent last quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Nov 13 DBV Technologies SA :
* Announced on Thursday that the first patient has been enrolled in SMILEE (Study of efficacy and safety of the Viaskin MILk in Milk-Induced Eosinophilic Esophagitis)
* Said it is a Phase IIA clinical trial assessing the safety and efficacy of Viaskin Milk for the treatment of milk allergy-induced Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) in children ages 4-17
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly occupancy 95.7 percent versus 95.6 percent last quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Managing director and CEO, James Thiedeman has tendered his resignation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: