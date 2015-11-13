Nov 13 DBV Technologies SA :

* Announced on Thursday that the first patient has been enrolled in SMILEE (Study of efficacy and safety of the Viaskin MILk in Milk-Induced Eosinophilic Esophagitis)

* Said it is a Phase IIA clinical trial assessing the safety and efficacy of Viaskin Milk for the treatment of milk allergy-induced Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) in children ages 4-17

