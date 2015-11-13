BRIEF-Slater & Gordon to file claim against Watchstone Group
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 133U Holding AG :
* Q3 sales 12.53 million euros ($13.48 million) vs 13.25 million euros year ago
* Q3 EBIT loss 0.05 million euros vs loss 0.33 million euros year ago
* Q3 net loss 0.40 million euros vs loss 0.57 million euros year ago
* Confirms full year 2015 forecast
* Expects consolidated full year sales of between 50 million euros and 53 million euros, EBITDA of 4.0 million euros to 6.0 million euros and earnings of between - 1.0 million euros and 1.0 million euros
Source text - bit.ly/1LdkBoe
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9298 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, May 12 Shares in Netmarble Games Corp , South Korea's largest mobile games maker, debuted on the stock exchange on Friday above their initial public offering (IPO) price.