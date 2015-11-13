BRIEF-Slater & Gordon to file claim against Watchstone Group
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 13 Pilab SA :
* Said on Thursday that it reported Q3 revenue of 529,657.5 zlotys ($134,783.2) versus 223,924.5 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss was 1.7 million zlotys versus loss 879,423.4 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9297 zlotys)
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, May 12 Shares in Netmarble Games Corp , South Korea's largest mobile games maker, debuted on the stock exchange on Friday above their initial public offering (IPO) price.