BRIEF-Slater & Gordon to file claim against Watchstone Group
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 13 Examobile SA :
* Said on Thursday that it reported Q3 revenue of 118,739 zlotys ($30,244)versus 163,044 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating profit was 69,096 zlotys versus 63,967 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 55,624 zlotys versus 53,490 zlotys a year ago
* Total number of unique users at the end of Sept. 30, 2015 is 20.9 mln
* At end of September, company has over 230 games and applications in its portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9260 zlotys)
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, May 12 Shares in Netmarble Games Corp , South Korea's largest mobile games maker, debuted on the stock exchange on Friday above their initial public offering (IPO) price.