BRIEF-Slater & Gordon to file claim against Watchstone Group
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks
Nov 13 Lark.pl SA :
* Said on Thursday that it reported Q3 revenue of 12.8 million zlotys ($3.3 million) versus 19.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating loss was 4.4 million zlotys versus profit of 1.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss was 5.5 million zlotys versus loss of 374,000 zlotys a year ago


($1 = 3.9324 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL, May 12 Shares in Netmarble Games Corp , South Korea's largest mobile games maker, debuted on the stock exchange on Friday above their initial public offering (IPO) price.