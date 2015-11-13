BRIEF-Slater & Gordon to file claim against Watchstone Group
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 13 Ad Pepper Media International NV :
* Sells Globase to MailUp
* Purchase price totals 800,000 euros ($862,160.00)of which a portion of roughly 400,000 euros will impact earnings and liquidity in current financial year
* Is disposing of 100 percent of shares in Globase International APS as well as 100 percent of Ad Pepper Media Denmark with economic effect as of Oct. 1, 2015; latter ceased operations already by mid 2014
* Now expects an EBITDA of roughly 400,000 euros for current fiscal year coupled with a record revenue of roughly 52 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9279 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, May 12 Shares in Netmarble Games Corp , South Korea's largest mobile games maker, debuted on the stock exchange on Friday above their initial public offering (IPO) price.