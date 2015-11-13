BRIEF-Trez Capital Junior Mortgage Investment Corp Q1 book value per share $8.32
* Trez Capital Junior Mortgage Investment Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
Nov 13 Indygotech Minerals SA :
* Said on Thursday that following the company's capital increase, Dariusz Janus has its stake in the company lowered to 19.25 pct from 23.48 pct
* The number of shares owned by Dariusz Janus has not changed and amounts to 12,280,532 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trez Capital Junior Mortgage Investment Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
SEOUL, May 12 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc sees oversupply in global grains market remaining for a long time due to good harvests and a rise in storage, Chief Executive Officer David MacLennan said on Friday.