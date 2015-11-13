Nov 13 Indygotech Minerals SA :

* Said on Thursday that following the company's capital increase, Dariusz Janus has its stake in the company lowered to 19.25 pct from 23.48 pct

* The number of shares owned by Dariusz Janus has not changed and amounts to 12,280,532 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)