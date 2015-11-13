BRIEF-Slater & Gordon to file claim against Watchstone Group
* UK unit intends to file a claim against Watchstone Group in High Court of England and Wales for about £600 million over coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 13 Planet Soft SA :
* Said on Thursday that it reported Q3 revenue of 374,158 zlotys ($94,942.27) versus 1.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating loss was 160,883 zlotys versus profit of 1.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss was 211,291 zlotys versus profit of 979,429 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.9409 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL, May 12 Shares in Netmarble Games Corp , South Korea's largest mobile games maker, debuted on the stock exchange on Friday above their initial public offering (IPO) price.