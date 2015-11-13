MOSCOW, Nov 13 Caspian pipeline consortium (CPC) will up CPC Blend CPC-E crude exports in December to 3.951 million tonnes versus 3.861 million tonnes in November loading schedule, the data showed. CPC operates the pipeline which links the oil fields in Kazakhstan with the loading terminal in the Black Sea port of Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka. To see the data in Excel format click on: reuters://screen/verb=Open/URL=cpurl://apps.cp./rapido/version/ba7c0900-8a17-11e5-8bf2-005056ac22e0 Following is a preliminary loading plan for CPC Blend for the month of December: SLOT COMPANY/PRODUCER LOADING WINDOW VOL (TONNES) 1 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 01-02 135,500 2 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 02-03 135,500 3 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 03-04 85,000 4 Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO) 03-04 85,000 5 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 04-05 135,500 6 Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO) 05-06 85,000 7 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 06-07 135,500 8 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 07-08 95,000 9 Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO) 08-09 85,000 10 Trumpet 08-09 90,000 11 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 09-10 135,500 12 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 10-11 135,500 13 Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO) 11-12 85,000 14 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 12-13 95,000 15 Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO) 13-14 135,000 16 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 14-15 95,000 17 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 15-16 135,500 18 Combined loading slot, including: 16-17 85,050 Kazmunaigas Exploration Production (KMG EP) 70,000 South Oil 15,050 19 Trumpet 16-17 90,000 20 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 17-18 135,500 21 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 18-19 95,000 22 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 19-20 95,000 23 Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO) 19-20 85,000 24 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 20-21 95,000 25 Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO) 21-22 135,000 26 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 22-23 95,000 27 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 23-24 135,500 28 Kazmunaigas Exploration Production (KMG EP) 24-25 85,000 29 Trumpet 24-25 90,000 30 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 25-26 95,000 31 Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO) 26-27 85,000 32 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 27-28 135,500 33 Combined loading slot, including: 28-29 85,000 Kazmunaigas Exploration Production (KMG EP) 65,000 Kazakhoil Aktobe (KOA) 9,000 Maten Petroleum 11,000 34 Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO) 28-29 85,000 35 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 29-30 135,500 36 Trumpet 30-31 90,000 37 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 30-01(Jan) 135,500 Total: 3,951,050 (Gleb Gorodyankin, Alexey Yarkovoy)