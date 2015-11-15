BRUSSELS Nov 15 Belgian prosecutors on Sunday
said seven people had been detained following raids in Brussels
after the attacks on Friday in Paris and that two of the Paris
assailants had been living in Belgium.
Those two assailants were among the killers who died during
Friday's attacks, the statement said.
Belgian police, in cooperation with the French authorities,
carried out raids at the weekend after two cars with Belgian
number plates were found in Paris, one near the Bataclan concert
hall where the deadliest attacks took place, and the other near
Pere Lachaise.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Robert-Jan Bartunek)