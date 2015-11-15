BRUSSELS Nov 15 Belgian prosecutors on Sunday said seven people had been detained following raids in Brussels after the attacks on Friday in Paris and that two of the Paris assailants had been living in Belgium.

Those two assailants were among the killers who died during Friday's attacks, the statement said.

Belgian police, in cooperation with the French authorities, carried out raids at the weekend after two cars with Belgian number plates were found in Paris, one near the Bataclan concert hall where the deadliest attacks took place, and the other near Pere Lachaise. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Robert-Jan Bartunek)