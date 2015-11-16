BRIEF-Strength Master Fintness Tech to issue 6.7 mln new shares
* Says it plans to issue about 6.7 million new shares of its common stock
Nov 16 Astral Foods Ltd :
* FY non-current assets at R2.23 billion
* Diluted EPS 2009 cents versus 884 cents
* Profit before interest and tax R1.1 billion versus R492.94 million
* Revenue of R11.27 bln versus R9.6 bln
* INTERMARINE Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 2.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO