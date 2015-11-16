Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
Nov 16 Investment Friends Capital SA :
* Q3 revenue of 230,000 zlotys ($58,100) versus 62,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss of 7.9 mln zlotys versus profit of 693,000 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9579 zlotys)
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
HONG KONG, May 10 The London Metal Exchange (LME) will submit a proposal to take over the London silver fix, a senior executive said on Wednesday, the first company to publicly express interest in replacing the current operators of the price benchmark.