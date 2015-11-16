BRIEF-Shenzhen Tempus Global Business Service Holding completes establishment of investment management JV
May 10Shenzhen Tempus Global Business Service Holding Ltd :
Nov 16 Makarony Polskie SA :
* Q3 revenue of 33.2 million zlotys ($83.9 million) versus 28.4 mln zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit of 1.4 mln zlotys versus 1.2 mln zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9572 zlotys)
May 10Shenzhen Tempus Global Business Service Holding Ltd :
* EU identified some unfair business practices by online platforms