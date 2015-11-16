BRIEF-Microlife announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$4 per share to shareholders for 2016
Nov 16 Pierrel SpA :
* Reported on Friday its 9-month net loss of 4.9 million euros ($5.25 million) versus loss of 12.3 million euros a year ago
* 9-month revenue of 23.6 million euros versus 21.9 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9326 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$4 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 17, for FY 2016