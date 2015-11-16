Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
Nov 16 JR Invest SA :
* Said on Saturday that it Oct. 2015 revenue was 427,432 zlotys ($108,000), up 7 pct year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9566 zlotys)
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
HONG KONG, May 10 The London Metal Exchange (LME) will submit a proposal to take over the London silver fix, a senior executive said on Wednesday, the first company to publicly express interest in replacing the current operators of the price benchmark.