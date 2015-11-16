Nov 16 Kervansaray Yatirim Holding :

* Said on Saturday that closing down Bursa production facility of unit SIS Sayilgan Dokuma

* Expects 60-70 million lira ($45.1 million) or 25-30 pct FY revenue decrease versus year ago

* Expects no effect on FY profit after factory closes

* Sees personnel count down to 780 compared to 908 on September 30

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 2.8837 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)