BRIEF-Microlife announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$4 per share to shareholders for 2016
Nov 16 aap implantate AG :
* Said on Friday Q3 sales were 7 pct up year-on-year to 8.4 million euros (Q3/2014: 7.8 million euros)
* In the first nine months of financial year 2015, aap Implantate AG's sales totalled 22.0 million euros (9 months/2014: 22.1 million euros)
* Q3 EBITDA of 0.3 million euros (Q3/2014: 0.8 million euros)
* EBITDA in the first nine months of the current financial year was -0.3 million euros (9 months/2014: 2.4 million euros)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 17, for FY 2016