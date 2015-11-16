UPDATE 1-EU to tackle complaints over tech companies' unfair trading practices
* EU identified some unfair business practices by online platforms
Nov 16 Magnifico SA :
* Said on Friday that it reported Q3 revenue of 657,727 zlotys ($166,661) versus 508,673 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss was 98,829 zlotys versus profit 84,391 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9465 zlotys)
* EU identified some unfair business practices by online platforms
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 16, for FY 2016