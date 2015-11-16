Rwanda to sell seven-year T-bond in May - central bank
KIGALI, May 10 Rwanda will sell a seven-year Treasury bond worth 10 billion francs($12.08 million)this month to fund infrastructure projects, the central bank said on its website.
Nov 16 Futuris SA :
* Said on Friday that it reported Q3 revenue of 0.00 zlotys versus 43,241 zlotys ($10,934.63) a year ago
* Q3 net loss was 296,251 zlotys versus loss 926,514 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9545 zlotys)
KIGALI, May 10 Rwanda will sell a seven-year Treasury bond worth 10 billion francs($12.08 million)this month to fund infrastructure projects, the central bank said on its website.
May 10 Indian shares hit a record high on Wednesday as shares of consumer goods and agriculture-dependent companies rallied after the country's weather office forecast a higher monsoon rainfall than previously expected.