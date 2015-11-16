Peugeot's Tavares sees Opel racking up more losses in 2017
PARIS, May 10 PSA Group expects Opel to lose more money in 2017 as the French carmaker acquires the business from General Motors, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday.
Nov 16 Polska Grupa Przemysowa Polonit SA (PGP POLONIT SA) :
* Said on Saturday that it reported Q3 revenue of 0.00 zlotys
* Q3 net profit was 0.00 zlotys
** World's top salmon farmer Marine Harvest says salmon exports to China still slow despite recent normalisation of Norway-China trade relations