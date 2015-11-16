BRIEF-Terra Firma says to invest in artificial turf systems maker SportGroup
* Terra firma - financing transaction with Sportgroup, which is owned by Equistone Partners Europe
Nov 16 01CYBERATON SA :
* Said on Friday that it reported 9 month revenue of 4.2 million zlotys ($1.06 million) versus 5.8 million zlotys a year ago
* 9-month net profit was 2.9 million zlotys versus 13.6 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9475 zlotys)
* Terra firma - financing transaction with Sportgroup, which is owned by Equistone Partners Europe
* AXA says decision on management changes at AllianceBernstein (AB) and intention to float U.S. business have nothing to do with each other