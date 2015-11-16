BRIEF-Terra Firma says to invest in artificial turf systems maker SportGroup
* Terra firma - financing transaction with Sportgroup, which is owned by Equistone Partners Europe
Nov 16 Polski Fundusz Hipoteczny SA
* Q3 revenue 23,000 zlotys ($5,814.39) versus 665,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 44,000 zlotys versus loss of 145,000 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.9557 zlotys)
* AXA says decision on management changes at AllianceBernstein (AB) and intention to float U.S. business have nothing to do with each other