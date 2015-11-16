Nov 16 Agroliga Group plc :

* Said on Saturday that it reported Q3 sales revenue of 3.1 million euros ($3.3 million) versus 5.0 million euros a year ago

* Q3 operating profit was 77,000 euros versus 2.2 million euros a year ago

* Q3 net loss was 13,000 euros versus profit of 2.0 million euros a year ago

* The group's decreasing revenue in Q3 2015 is the result of global crops prices decreasing, and several export deals in progress

* Currently, all the Agroliga's loans are denominated in local currency, while the price of sales of agricultural products mainly tied to the euro or US dollar. Thus devaluation will reduce the finance and other costs in the cost structure

* Because of changes in prices, exchange rates and overall situation in Ukraine Group cannot make any long-term financial forecasts for 2015 year

($1 = 0.9323 euros)