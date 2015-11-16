BRIEF-Terra Firma says to invest in artificial turf systems maker SportGroup
* Terra firma - financing transaction with Sportgroup, which is owned by Equistone Partners Europe
Nov 16 IDM SA :
* Said on Saturday that it reported Q3 revenue of 571,000 zlotys ($144,370.56) versus 616,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss was 4.9 million zlotys versus loss 4.6 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.9551 zlotys)
* AXA says decision on management changes at AllianceBernstein (AB) and intention to float U.S. business have nothing to do with each other