REFILE-BRIEF-AXA says good sales momentum, regulation make it right time to float U.S. unit
* AXA says decision on management changes at AllianceBernstein (AB) and intention to float U.S. business have nothing to do with each other
Nov 16 Powszechne Towarzystwo Inwestycyjne SA (PTI, Topmedical) :
* Said on Friday that it reported Q3 revenue from sale of shares of 7,000 zlotys ($1,773) versus 297,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss was 1.6 million zlotys versus profit of 4.5 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.9479 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Contracted sales value of group in April amounted to approximately RMB1,221 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: