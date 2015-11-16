REFILE-BRIEF-AXA says good sales momentum, regulation make it right time to float U.S. unit
* AXA says decision on management changes at AllianceBernstein (AB) and intention to float U.S. business have nothing to do with each other
Nov 16 Silva Capital Group SA :
* Q3 revenue 36,290 zlotys ($9,188) versus 157,630 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss of 211,630 zlotys versus profit of 1.1 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9496 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AXA says decision on management changes at AllianceBernstein (AB) and intention to float U.S. business have nothing to do with each other
* Contracted sales value of group in April amounted to approximately RMB1,221 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: