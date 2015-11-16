Nov 16 Ebix, Inc. :
* Ebix, Inc. Possible offer for Xchanging Plc
* Confirms that it has sent a letter to Xchanging Plc's
board, outlining its interest in making an offer to acquire co
* Ebix's proposal values xchanging at approximately 450
million stg ($685 million based on a US$:GBP exchange rate of
1.52:1)
* Offer represents a premium of over 9 percent to Capita
Plc's all cash offer of 160 pence per share, and a premium of
over 3 percent to Computer Sciences Corporation's all cash
proposal of 170 pence per share
* CEO says "see substantial synergies, economies of scale
and growth potential for combined business"
* Ebix has retained investment banking advisory firms Spayne
Lindsay & Co and Kinmont Of London, and Peter J. Solomon company
of New York
* Ebix is required, by not later than 5.00 pm on 9 December
2015, either to announce a firm intention to make an offer for
Xchanging Plc
