Nov 17Nauka-Svyaz OJSC :

* Says approves a credit agreement with Sberbank Rossii for 61 million roubles ($933,506.77)

* The credit will be used to refinance loans with KB VITYAZ

Source text - bit.ly/1NYaoCx

