UPDATE 1-Austrian court rules Facebook must delete 'hate postings'
* Says Facebook should be able to automate process (Updates to say Facebook declined to comment)
Nov 17 Mediatel SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q3 revenue of 3.8 million zlotys ($954,600) versus 16.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 557,000 zlotys versus 2.3 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9808 zlotys)
* Says Facebook should be able to automate process (Updates to say Facebook declined to comment)
* Affiliates of Thomas H. Lee partners to offer for sale 5 million shares of Class A common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: