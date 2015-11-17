BRIEF-Achaogen files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qjkLfO) Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Inno-Gene SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q3 revenue of 1.4 million zlotys ($351,776) versus 1.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 37,557 zlotys versus 394,878 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9798 zlotys)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qjkLfO) Further company coverage:
* Novartis Bioventures Ltd reports 11.1 percent passive stake in Altimmune Inc as of May 4 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pXTPB3) Further company coverage: