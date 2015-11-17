Nov 17 WDB Brokerzy Ubezpieczeniowi SA :

* Said on Monday that it reported Q3 revenue of 3.1 million zlotys versus 2.9 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 operating profit was 309,433 zlotys versus 429,561 zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net profit was 395,794 zlotys versus 212,555 zlotys a year ago

