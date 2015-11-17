BRIEF-Achaogen files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing
Nov 17 Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic I Szczepionek :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q3 net sales of 8.5 million zlotys ($2.1 million) versus 6.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating loss was 1.6 million zlotys versus loss of 729,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss was 1.8 million zlotys versus loss 1.7 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.9794 zlotys)
* Novartis Bioventures Ltd reports 11.1 percent passive stake in Altimmune Inc as of May 4 - SEC filing