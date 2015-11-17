BRIEF-Kemper Corp Files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Alta SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q3 revenue of 1.4 million zlotys versus 1.0 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss was 1.4 million zlotys versus loss of 576,000 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Further company coverage:
* Prudential names Phil Waldeck president and CEO of prudential retirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: