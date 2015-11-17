Nov 17 IndygoTech Minerals SA :

* Said on Monday that it reported Q3 negative revenue of 92,000 zlotys ($23,106.9) versus 15,000 zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net loss was 4.1 million zlotys versus loss 2.5 million zlotys a year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.9815 zlotys)