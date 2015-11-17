BRIEF-Kemper Corp Files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Further company coverage:
Nov 17 IndygoTech Minerals SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q3 negative revenue of 92,000 zlotys ($23,106.9) versus 15,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss was 4.1 million zlotys versus loss 2.5 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9815 zlotys)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Further company coverage:
* Prudential names Phil Waldeck president and CEO of prudential retirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: