BRIEF-Black Knight Financial Services announces secondary common stock offering
* Affiliates of Thomas H. Lee partners to offer for sale 5 million shares of Class A common stock
Nov 17 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Monday that it resolved to change its resolution on suspension and exclusion from trade of shares of Colomedica SA from Sept. 15
* Resolves to suspend and exclude shares of Colomedica as of Dec. 30 instead of Nov. 18 unless the company fulfills the requirements by Dec. 28
* Reqiurements include publication of financial reports for FY 2014, Q2 2015 and Q3 2015, hiring the authorized advisor and market maker
* WSE informed about suspension also on Oct. 19
Source text: bit.ly/20YBfDU
Further company coverage:
* Pandora media inc- offering may be upsized to a total of $250 million should company determine to issue additional shares