BRIEF-Nippon View Hotel buys back 109,400 shares for 149.3 mln yen
* Says it repurchased 109,400 shares for 149.3 million yen in total from April 1 to April 30
Nov 18mybet Holding SE :
* Intends to issue a bond with conversion right in maximum total nominal value of up to 5 million euros ($5 million)
* Convertible bond is to be issued probably in December and have a term of five years
* Convertible bond is to attract interest at a rate of 6.25 pct p.a. on its nominal value
* The issue amount, taking into account the present share price, will probably represent 100 pct of the nominal amount and will therefore be 100.00 euros per debenture
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9392 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it repurchased 109,400 shares for 149.3 million yen in total from April 1 to April 30
May 8 Ginza Renoir Co Ltd * Says chairman, Fumio Komiyama passed away on May 4 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/Pds35a Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)